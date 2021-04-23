Exane Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 317,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,151,000. Philip Morris International makes up about 10.8% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.18. The stock had a trading volume of 45,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $82.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

