Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 16,593 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Apr 23rd, 2021

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $286,195.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.66. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

