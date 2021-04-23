Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of EXEL opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,460,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,317 shares of company stock worth $10,464,343. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

