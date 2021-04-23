Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.70.

EXEL opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 573.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

