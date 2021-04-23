F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.