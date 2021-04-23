Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FB. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.03.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $299.12. 311,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,044,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

