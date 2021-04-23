Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FB. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.03.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $299.12. 311,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,044,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are convertible shares? 

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit