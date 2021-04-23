Facet Wealth Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.61. 15,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.