Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$600.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s current price.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$630.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE:FFH opened at C$566.00 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$319.37 and a one year high of C$580.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$544.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$469.26.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 49.1500036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

