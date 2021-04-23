Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Issues Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

