Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $52.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $297,990. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

