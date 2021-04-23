Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $975,571.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,180,451.20.

Shares of FSLY opened at $66.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fastly by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $65,789,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fastly by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

