FDx Advisors Inc. Has $313,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.14. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.