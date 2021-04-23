FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $137.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

