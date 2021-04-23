FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 576 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,527,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter.

AEO opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,521 shares of company stock worth $6,779,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

