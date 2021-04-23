Filecoin (FIL) Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Filecoin has a market cap of $9.19 billion and $2.62 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $135.66 or 0.00267411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,691.96 or 0.99926021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.90 or 0.00642431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.05 or 0.01027113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00200661 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 67,769,246 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.