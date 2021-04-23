First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.48. 8,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,279. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. First American Financial has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

