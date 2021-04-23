First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 459 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 34,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $145.09 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

