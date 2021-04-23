First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

