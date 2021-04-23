First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $522,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

