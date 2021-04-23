First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,844 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,817,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 198,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $233.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $152.40 and a 52-week high of $236.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.