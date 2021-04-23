First Command Bank Sells 115 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,487 shares of company stock worth $162,744,151 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $182.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.92.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

