First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FFBC stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.00. 33,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

FFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

