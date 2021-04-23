First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,979. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

