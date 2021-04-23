First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

