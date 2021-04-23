First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

