First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

FRME stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,659. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

