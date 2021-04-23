First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $163.00 at Credit Suisse Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

Shares of FRC opened at $172.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.05. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $180.98.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 207,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

