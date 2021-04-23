First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

First Solar stock opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

