First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.