First United Bank Trust Has $299,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $234.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

