First United Bank Trust Purchases 799 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $249.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

