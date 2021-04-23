First United Bank Trust Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $52.18 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

