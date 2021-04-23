First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%.

NASDAQ:MYFW traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,034. The company has a market cap of $195.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.83. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYFW. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

