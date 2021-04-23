FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 28th

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

FirstCash has raised its dividend payment by 40.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FCFS opened at $67.80 on Friday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

