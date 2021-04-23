FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of FE opened at $36.35 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 600,901 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

