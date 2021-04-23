FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGROY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

OTCMKTS FGROY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.72.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.