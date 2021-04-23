Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fisker from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $17,958,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 1,430.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $14,655,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

