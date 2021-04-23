FLO Hits Market Cap of $10.53 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, FLO has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $54,174.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

