Flowchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $34,619.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Flowchain has a total market cap of $28,895.91 and $34,619.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00067915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.57 or 0.00668394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00052667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.91 or 0.08146485 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

