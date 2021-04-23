Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.56.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $379.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 60,971 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,731 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

