Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5771 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has increased its dividend payment by 8.6% over the last three years.

NYSE FMX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $80.84. 208,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

