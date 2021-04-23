Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,213,414. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

