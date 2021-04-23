Fortem Financial Group LLC Acquires 500 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

