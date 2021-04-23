Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,213 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,984 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 667,054 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

