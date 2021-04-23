Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter worth $148,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forterra by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 47.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Forterra by 210.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Forterra by 5.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.42 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRTA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.