Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post sales of $13.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $12.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $60.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $64.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $106.39 million, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $155.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBIO. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Dawson James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

In other Fortress Biotech news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620 in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $407.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

