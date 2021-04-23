Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $1,269,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.4% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNV stock opened at $141.63 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.89, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.77.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

