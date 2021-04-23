Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Decreased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.96 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,500.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

