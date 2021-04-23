Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Trading 8.7% Higher

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65). 97,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 133,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £55.03 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.34.

In other news, insider Tim Linacre purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £6,125 ($8,002.35). Also, insider Mark Holt sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total value of £163,333.17 ($213,395.83). Insiders purchased a total of 137,500 shares of company stock worth $6,262,500 over the last ninety days.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services for clients in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

