Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.97. 35,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.